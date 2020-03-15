Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Lower Body In Sports Bra And Leggings For At-Home Workout Videos

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford trained her legs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Rocking a blue sports bra and matching leggings, the brunette beauty kicked the workout off with a series of Bulgarian split squats. For this exercise, she placed one foot behind her on a chair and then bent her front leg repeatedly. In her caption, she recommended doing 12 reps of the exercise for four rounds.

In the second video, she switched into a different outfit, a light gray sports bra, and darker gray leggings. During the clip, she performed a series of banded Romanian deadlifts. She placed the exercise band under feet and held the ends of it as she leaned forward. Lisa then pulled the band upward as she lifted her torso. Her caption instructed viewers to keep their core muscles “braced” during the exercise and to squeeze and hamstrings after the torso is raised.

Next, she did some bodyweight squats and followed those up with a set of banded leg extensions. For the latter exercise, she sat in a chair with the exercise band attached to her ankles. She then raised and lowered both legs simultaneously. In the caption, she suggested doing four rounds of these with each set including 15 reps.

The fifth video saw her tackle a set of walking lunges to complete the at-home circuit. She instructed viewers to use steady movements as the lowered themselves, keeping the core activated with each step forward. She also suggested doing four sets of 10 reps each.

In her caption, Lisa stressed that these were workouts perfect for anyone practicing social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times, as of this writing, and over 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the at-home workout demonstration.

“Thank you for this inspiration…..would like to see more of such home training inspiration. Back, chest and arms,” one person wrote.

Some of the grateful commenters had been directly affected by a coronavirus shutdown.

“Thanks for this!” they wrote. “Gyms in the Netherlands closed just now and will stay closed the coming month because of the coronavirus, so your home workouts will help me a lot.”

“We really appreciate these home workouts during our lockdowns,” a third supporter commented.

“Thank you. We need more of these now,” a fourth commenter remarked. “I’m not risking my life at the gym to stay fit.”