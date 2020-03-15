Savannah Prez Shows Off Muscular Quads In Tiny Turquoise Shorts

Savannah Prez put on a sexy and leggy display for her 700,000 plus Instagram followers earlier today. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrities and influencers have been taking to their popular pages to share their thoughts on the worldwide pandemic, which is exactly what Prez did this afternoon.

In the beautiful new shot, the Belgian fitness model appeared outside where she was practicing social distancing as there were no other people in sight. The brunette beauty struck a pose in the middle of a street that was lined with trees, geotagging her location in her home country of Belgium. Though her message was serious, Prez put on a happy face for the camera, grinning from ear to ear. She kept things casual in her usual workout attire which consisted of a puffy white jacket that had a black Nike logo embroidered in the top left corner.

The bodybuilder added a pair of tiny turquoise shorts to the look, showcasing her insanely sculpted legs that included her bulky quads. Prez completed the workout chic look with a pair of plain white sneakers that with no laces. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight, adding a slight application of makeup that included brow gel, mascara, and dark eyeliner. In the caption of the post, the YouTube star touched on the state of the world right now, acknowledging that it is a tough time for all and the lack of access to a gym is making things even tougher.

However, like she does in her fitness programs, the social media star offered some great advice to her followers on how to maintain their workout routine as well as a healthy lifestyle. In just a few minutes of the update going live, it’s racked up over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Many fans quickly commented on the image to thank her for her advice while others weighed in on the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Beautiful love the work u put in,” one of Prez’s fans wrote, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Those legs broke the street,” another Instagrammer added.

“I would not want to get kicked by you with those quads,” a third follower commented in addition to a crying face emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Prez shared another photo while clad in a dressier outfit that included jeans and a tight top. In the caption, she touched on the hot topic going on in the world once again, expressing her disappointment over traveling to Paris only to have a concert that she was supposed to attend get canceled.