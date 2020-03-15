‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Walker Welcomes A Baby Girl With Husband Nick Bey

Vh1 star Charmaine Walker and her husband, Nick Bey, announced she gave birth to their daughter, Nola Glenda Bey.

The Black Ink Crew: Chicago star welcomed her first child on Saturday, March 14. People Magazine reports that their daughter was born at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago. Earlier in the day, Walker had shared with her 860,000 followers that she was in labor. She posted a makeup-free photo of herself in a hospital gown, with Bey standing next to her. In her caption, Walker said that she was working with a doula the day before in hopes to induce the pregnancy, which seemed to have been effective. Bey posted on his Instagram page that Walker had a “safe delivery” and that their infant has a “head full of hair.”

Fans of Black Ink Crew watched how Walker and Bey’s love story came to be. Walker shared on the show that the two had known each other for a long time but decided to be more than friends in recent years. Bey proposed to Walker prior to the pregnancy, and Walker revealed to People that they tied the knot after learning their baby’s gender. The couple announced they were having a girl back in December 2019 during iHeartRadio station 107.5 WGCI’s Big Jam concert, which Walker was hosting.

Nola’s name has special significance to the reality star and her hubby. Her middle name, Glenda, is the same as Walker’s late mother. Walker revealed on Instagram that she was having a baby shortly after her mother passed away in December 2019. Walker shared that whether she was having a boy or a girl, her mother’s name would be honored. She told the outlet that if she and Bey had had a boy, he would’ve been named Nick Glen Bey. When Walker made the announcement back in December, she revealed that her mom was ecstatic about her having a baby.

“Expecting Baby Bey March 2020,” Walker wrote on Instagram. “Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited. The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said ‘I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!’ I’ll never forget those words.”

Despite experiencing her first pregnancy without her mother by her side, Walker expressed her excitement about becoming a mom on Instagram. She and Bey posted several pregnancy milestones over the past few months, including their baby shower back in January. While she’s excited about being a new mother, Walker admitted to being worried about how her new role would affect her shooting schedule for Black Ink Crew.

“I can’t say how much time I’ll take off, but I will definitely get back to work when the time is right,” Walker said. “I think those first few months are important to bond with my baby and take care of myself.”