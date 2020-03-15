Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Feel The Emotions Of Other People,’ Columnist Says

During an appearance on Sunday’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press, New York Times columnist David Brooks spoke to host Chuck Todd about Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus. According to Brooks, Trump’s inability to empathize with other people is dragging down his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Amid the crisis, Brooks noted that White House officials must “hang back” to avoid getting in Trump’s way. As reported by Breitbart, Brooks then pointed out that caring for loved ones during a crisis is a part of “human nature” and said that the current protective measures of social isolation go against such impulses.

“We have a president who doesn’t feel the emotions of other people,” Brooks continued. “Therefore, he can’t read the country. Six months ago, he can’t say people are really hurting. They’re afraid out there. I have to act.”

“He lacks that sense. He’s not really seeing the country. He’s reading what people think about him, which is all he sees. Therefore, all his reactions are late and deadened.”

Brooks also made an appearance on PBS News Hour and took aim at the president for his response to COVID-19. Per The Washington Examiner, Brooks compared the Trump administration’s response to former President George W. Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina and called the president a “sociopath.”

“Frankly, this is what happens when you elect a sociopath as president, who doesn’t care, who’s treated this whole thing for the past month as if it’s about him.”

According to Brooks, Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis is different than how the average human would respond. He urged the president to listen to his advisers and stop focusing on issues such as the stock market, which has crashed amid the pandemic.

As reported by Newsweek, Harvard psychiatry professor Lance M. Dodes previously suggested that Trump is a sociopath that managed to achieve success. Dodes claimed that understanding Trump’s behavior requires the public to realize that he is not like the average person and is more akin to a predator. According to Dodes, realizing that Trump lacks empathy and conscience makes his behavior very easy to follow and understand.

John M. Talmadge, a physician and clinical professor of psychiatry at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center, previously took to Twitter and said that Trump has the inability to think strategically or abstractly. He claimed that the president thinks in one-dimensional terms, comparing his thought processes to those of a child, and suggested that he has trouble making rational decisions that effectively analyze risk.