Demi Rose Strips Down For Insanely Sexy Snap: ‘Quarantine Partner’

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 13.4 million eager Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot Instagram update in which she and a friend posed completely nude. Demi tagged her friend Kinsey in the picture itself, as well as in the caption, and also tagged the individual who snapped the photo.

The picture was taken outdoors, although Demi didn’t include a specific geotag, cheekily indicating that the location was “Isolation.” Demi and her blond friend were stretched out on two large reclining lounge beds on an expanse of deep green grass outdoors. The stark white hue of the lounge beds contrasted against the greenery of the setting, and a small circular table in between the two beds had several coffee table books on top of it.

Both women wore nothing but a pair of sunglasses. Demi’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and she crossed her legs as she showcased her hourglass physique for the camera. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera, flaunting her curves in her seductive position.

Her friend had slightly less curves than Demi, but still managed to showcase her incredible physique as she stretched out on the lounge bed. She had blond locks that hung down around her upper body in soft curls, and she likewise glanced over her shoulder at the camera.

Demi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 404,200 likes within just two hours. Many of her Instagram followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post received a staggering 3,962 comments within the brief two hour time span.

“Make room for me,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“My the both of you look so beautiful just laying down enjoying the Sun,” another follower added.

“If the Quarantine process goes this way who will say no to it,” another fan commented.

“Dream Team can i join this quarantine?” another follower questioned.

Demi is accustomed to showcasing her buxom hourglass physique on Instagram for her eager followers. While she appeared to be somewhere warm in her latest Instagram update, in another recent post, she found herself in a mountainous location. However, Demi didn’t allow the weather to discourage her from stripping down, as The Inquisitr reported. The brunette bombshell posed topless with nothing but a pair of suspenders to cover certain areas. The scandalous snap racked up the likes, receiving over 890,000 from her eager fans.