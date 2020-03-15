WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals What He Knows About Company’s ‘WrestleMania 36’ Plans

The status of WrestleMania 36 is unknown at the moment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Seth Rollins, the company’s superstars have no idea what WWE management’s current plans are for the event either.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the former Universal Champion took to Instagram over the weekend and revealed that times are uncertain at the moment, but in his eyes, it’s business as usual for now.

“I am not in charge of that. I go where they tell me. This Monday, I’ll be in Orlando at the PC doing Raw in front of nobody just like SmackDown was on Friday. Probably just how NXT will be on Wednesday. About WrestleMania, nobody knows. It’s all up in the air. So just wait for further announcements from WWE social pages.”

Rollins’ claims back up those made by his fiancee, Becky Lynch. The Raw Women’s Champion revealed that employees will still have to work, but they have been taking precautions to prevent the virus from spreading within the company. One member of the staff is believed to have been quarantined already after coming into contact with someone who had caught the virus.

As The Inquisitr reported this weekend, officials from the city of Tampa are also considering cancelling WrestleMania 36 unless WWE makes a decision regarding their plans to press ahead with the event. The report also states that the company has a contingency plan in place just in case the big show gets canceled, but concerns over health and safety means of those attending means that the event might not go ahead as originally planned.

As Rollins pointed out, WWE is holding upcoming episodes of weekly programming from inside the Performance Center, with no fans in attendance. All Elite Wrestling will adopt a similar approach for upcoming episodes of Dynamite as well, and it remains to be seen when both companies will let fans return to the venues.

Other sporting events around the world have been canceled due to the virus outbreak, with the MLB, NBA, PGA and others stopping play until things have calmed down. With WrestleMania being a huge pay-per-view that attracts fans from around the world, it seems risky to go ahead with the event in Tampa.

With the pay-per-view only a few weeks away, time is running out for WWE to make a decision. However, at the time of this writing, the company’s plans for the event are unknown and everything else is speculation.