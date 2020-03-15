Yanet Garcia Rocks Tight Knit Dress To Celebrate 13 Million Followers On Instagram

Yanet Garcia took to her popular Instagram page yesterday and shared a photo of her in a tight knit dress to celebrate another huge milestone in her career. Ever since earning the title of “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” Garcia has been gaining more and more followers on all of her social media accounts — especially on Instagram. Hitting 13 million fans on her page was a big step, and the weather girl shared a series of photos to celebrate.

In the brand new multi-photo update, Garcia looked as happy as could be. In one of the images that was shared on her page, the dog-lover posed on a balcony, holding a tray of desserts in her hands. The jet-setter posed in profile, putting her enviable figure on display in a tight gray knit dress that hugged all of her stunning curves while accentuating her bodacious backside. The sexy outfit was short in length, offering a great view of her toned thighs.

The Monterrey, Mexico native styled her hair in a simple fashion to match her casual dress, parting it on one side and adding a few loose waves to the ends. Also in the photo was a set of balloons with the numbers 1 and 3 in purple metallic to celebrate the huge milestone. The second photo in the set showed Garcia with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, posing on the same balcony. In that snap, the model held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers in her hand while cozying up to her man.

Of course, the celebration would not be complete without including a photo with her beloved dog, Mamacita, who regularly makes appearances on her page. In photo number three, Garcia, Howes, and the tiny Pomeranian looked like a picture-perfect family, smiling in front of a table of deserts and flowers that had little Instagram graphics on the end of toothpicks. The next pic included a few of her family members, and she added one more shot with little Mamacita at the end of the deck.

In the caption of the upload, the weathercaster thanked all of her fans for their love and support, sharing that she can’t wait to continue posting content on her page. In just a short time of the update going live, it’s earned the brunette beauty over 522,000 likes as well as 1,200 comments, with most fans quick to applaud her on the accomplishment.

“So happy for you! Such an inspiration!!!” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Congrats on all your success. U are an inspiration to many, and the most stunningly beautiful woman on the planet!!” another admirer added.