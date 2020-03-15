Nata Lee Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny White Bodysuit In New Video For Instagram

Internet sensation Nata Lee, regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” stunned fans around the world with a revealing new video of herself on social video on Sunday, March 15. The blond bombshell shared the post with her 4.5 million followers on her Instagram account, as it quickly became a hit.

The Russian model’s video, which displayed her from the backside outdoors as she sat on top of a black metal fence, was shot by Alexander Mavrin, a professional photographer and videographer based in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

In the video, which recorded Nata’s body from head to toe, her face could not be seen, though her blond locks were visible as they were styled in messy waves and cascaded down her back. Still, it was Nata’s tiny outfit that stole the show as the sexy white bodysuit showcased her killer curves and toned legs.

The tiny garment, which featured two thin straps that went over the beauty’s shoulders, was designed with a plunge that displayed much of her back. An ample amount of Nata’s sideboob was also clearly visible, drawing attention to her full-figured assets. Furthermore, the one-piece left little to the imagination as it was designed with high-waisted Brazilian style cut briefs that showcased the model’s curvy derriere and hips.

Nata paired the scandalous outfit with high-top white socks that featured a rockstar hand gesture graphic on them– she further highlighted the graphic in her post’s caption via an emoji — and a pair a white and gray athletic trainers that added a sporty vibe to the look.

The video was met with a ton of approval from tens of thousands of Nata’s fans as it garnered more than 126,000 likes and more than 377,000 views in the first two hours of going live. Additionally, more than 1,200 fans took to the comments section to support the beauty’s video and more specifically, to comment on her provocative outfit and fit body, as the number grew by the minute.

“Nata you are so sexy and cool,” one user commented.

“Really you are so damn hot,” a second user added.

“Playmate of the year honey, wow,” a third admirer chimed in, approving of the scandalous outfit.

“You are so beautiful as always Nata, great legs,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable figure and has posted several smoking-hot photos and video of herself this past week on social media. On March 13, Nata shared a video that displayed her pert derriere and curves as she rocked tiny denim shorts and a tight gray crop top, per The Inquisitr. The video sent fans’ hearts racing as it amassed more than 250,000 likes.