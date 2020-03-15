Pregnant Twins Brie And Nikki Bella Flaunt Their Baby Bumps In Bikinis And Touch Bellies

Brie revealed that she and Nikki have been 'hibernating together.'

Pregnant WWE stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are keeping each other company as they hang out together in their bikinis and try to find a sense of “calm in the midst of chaos.”

On Sunday, Brie took to Instagram to reveal that she and her twin have been spending a lot of time together lately, which is one of the benefits of being close neighbors. Like many people, Brie seems to be concerned about the spread of the deadly coronavirus, and she wrote that she and Nikki are doing their part to protect themselves and others by self-isolating. However, she described it as “hibernating.”

Brie revealed that one way she and Nikki are trying to stay calm and stress-free is by meditating. The set of photos that she included in her post also showed that the 36-year-old sisters have been spending some time relaxing by the pool and soaking up some rays.

To get her daily dose of Vitamin D, Brie was sporting a tiny bikini that included a strapless bandeau top. The garment featured a vibrant tropical print in an array of colors including turquoise, orange, green, pink, yellow, and purple. Brie had the top’s long ties pulled tight in the back, which made her bikini dig into her chest. This was causing a slight amount of cleavage spillage.

Brie was wearing her matching bottoms pulled down low to accommodate her growing baby bump, and Nikki was doing to the same. However, her choice in bikini was much different from her twin’s. Brie opted for a solid black two-piece that had molded cups and thin halter ties around the neck. The garment’s bust was embellished with a tie detail and a gold medallion.

Both of the Total Bellas stars appeared to be letting their natural beauty shine by going makeup-free. They were pictured posing beside a pool and touching baby bumps. The twins both looked serene and relaxed.

Over the span of an hour, Brie’s photos racked up over 157,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“So much beauty in one place,” read one response to her post.

“Beautiful Bellies on our Bellas,” another fan wrote.

“You’re both glowing,” a third admirer remarked.

“Those baby bumps are everything,” gushed a fourth fan.

Brie and Nikki announced that they were both expecting back in January, and they revealed that their contemporaneous pregnancies were not planned. According to People, the twins’ due dates are only a week and a half apart.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brie revealed that she was 16 weeks along last month, which would make the twins’ due dates sometime in July or August. This will be the first child for Nikki and her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. Brie and her husband, professional wrestler Daniel Bryan, have a 2-year-old daughter named Birdie.