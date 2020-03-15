Lynnie Marie Shows Off Ample Assets In White Lace Lingerie On Instagram As She Celebrates Her Birthday

American model Lynnie Marie, who is popular on Instagram for sharing her skin-baring snaps every week, recently took to her page and treated her 1.3 million fans to a very hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 15, the model could be seen rocking a set of white lingerie that she paired with a pair of knee-high white stockings.

The revealing bralette allowed Lynnie to show off an ample amount of cleavage, while her see-through underwear drew viewers’ attention toward her lady parts.

In terms of her beauty looks, Lynnie stayed true to her signature style and opted for a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless, matte finish. She opted for a mauve-pink lipstick to accentuate her lips while dusting her cheeks with a matching blusher. In terms of her eye makeup, Lynnie used a combination of bronze and gold eyeshadows and applied a thick coat of mascara over her false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. The stunner also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with an emerald-green polish.

Meanwhile, she wore her blond tresses in romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosom.

To strike a pose for the snap, Lynnie sat on a couch, lifted her chin, parted her lips and seductively looked into the camera. In the caption, she informed her fans that it was her birthday. She also wrote a motivational quote and added that age is not defined by years but by a person’s talent and the creativity they bring in their own lives as well as in the lives of others. In the end, she tagged her photographer in the post to give photo credits.

Within an hour of having been posted, the sexy photo garnered more than 4,000 likes and above 270 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the 33-year-old model for her incredible figure but they also appreciated her for her beautiful looks.

“Happy birthday, Lynnie. All the best to you and your family! Stay healthy and beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Do you know that you are the world’s most beautiful girl?” another user chimed in.

“You look young and beautiful, Lynnie. You’re gonna age so nicely you wouldn’t need the fountain of youth. You’ll look the same as you do now. Have a good day and stay healthy, sweetheart,” a third admirer remarked.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Pandora Blue and Viviana Castrillon.