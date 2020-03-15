Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Black & White Tweed Suit While Out On Romantic Date With Alex Rodriguez

It was date night for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, decided to hit the town on Saturday night. The famous pair were seen heading into the San Vicente Bungalows, a private club in West Hollywood, as they enjoyed a romantic date together.

As seen in photos from The Daily Mail, the 50-year-old entertainer was stunning wearing a black and white checkered tweed suit designed by Chanel. The classic number consisted of high-waist trousers that hugged around Lopez’s toned tummy. It then fell into loose fitting bottoms that hung all the way to the ground with just a hint of her black heels showing. The matching tweed jacket was slightly fitted around the waistline and then fell down around her thin hips. She also wore a sleek white turtleneck underneath. The outfit was the perfect thing to wear for a cozy night with her guy.

Jennifer Lopez wrapped her long luscious brown locks into a twisted high bun with the sides slicked back for a sleek style. Her jewelry selection consisted of large hoops earrings and a ring or two on her fingers, including her gorgeous engagement ring given to her a year ago when Alex Rodriguez got down on one knee and proposed. The Hustlers star threw a handbag over her shoulder as she walked into the club to complete her chic look.

I am truly blessed to have so many fabulous women in my life. A huge shout out and thank you to every woman today, not just because we are celebrating your contributions on #InternationalWomensDay, but for just being so amazing EVERY day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OuayQB15Pl — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 8, 2020

The brunette bombshell’s face glowed as she added a touch of bronzer brushed on her skin. In keeping with neutral tones, she went with a smoky eye color and a pale, but shiny lip color. She plumped up her lashes with some black mascara and also added some eyeliner around her brown eyes.

Her soon-to-be husband didn’t look too shabby either. He opted to dress up in a pair of navy blue slacks, black dress shoes, and a dark shirt. Rodriguez then threw on a half-dressy, half-casual jacket as he and Lopez enjoyed their evening together. The engaged pair appeared to be happy and relaxed.

Everyone knows that Jennifer Lopez looks stunning whether she is all decked out in a glamorous red carpet gown or dressed in a casual date night outfit. She can also get her sultry side in high gear, as she recently did on her Instagram account. She showed off her amazing legs in a photo promoting her new line of footwear she designed for DSW. The mom of two impressed her 116 million followers with her own sexy version of a tuxedo, JLO style.