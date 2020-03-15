Donald Trump Tried To Purchase Exclusive Rights To A Coronavirus Vaccine, Report Says

A Sunday Reuters report claims that Donald Trump‘s administration attempted to purchase exclusive rights to the coronavirus vaccine that the German company CureVac is allegedly nearing. According to the publication, Trump tried to convince CureVac to move its research to the U.S., and the German government made counter-offers to the company to persuade it to stay in the country.

“The German government is very interested in ensuring that vaccines and active substances against the new coronavirus are also developed in Germany and Europe,” a Health Ministry spokeswoman said, per Reuters. “In this regard, the government is in intensive exchange with the company CureVac.”

The Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reportedly quoted an unidentified government source who allegedly claimed that Trump was attempting to ensure that the vaccine that would only be accessible to the U.S.

Karl Lauterbach, a professor of health economics and epidemiology and senior German lawmaker, expressed opposition to the United States’ alleged attempts to secure rights to the potential vaccine.

“The exclusive sale of a possible vaccine to the USA must be prevented by all means. Capitalism has limits.”

In a statement released on Sunday, CureVac appeared to pour cold water on the claim that the Trump administration is attempting to gain monopoly on the vaccine.

“The company rejects current rumors of an acquisition.”

Incredible news!!! Getting a coronavirus vaccine into Phase 1 of testing has occurred the fastest “that anyone has ever done literally in the history of vaccinology.” – Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH pic.twitter.com/T02OiOzPPi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 11, 2020

According to Reuters, Florian von der Muelbe, CureVac’s chief production officer and co-founder, claimed that the company has been researching multiple coronavirus vaccine candidates and is now in the process of selecting two to go to trials. The company hopes to have a vaccine ready by June or July and is aiming to begin testing on humans at this time.

Per The Guardian, CEO and U.S. citizen Daniel Menichella was reported in March to be leaving the firm and is allegedly to be replaced by the company’s founder, Ingmar Hoerr.

Menichella was reportedly invited to the White House earlier this month to discuss the rapid creation of a CODVID-19 vaccine with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and members of the White House’s coronavirus task force.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a coronavirus vaccine was reportedly near completion at the end of February. At the time, Israeli research institute MIGAL claimed to be just weeks away from a medical breakthrough and claimed that a vaccine could be distributed within 90 days from the date of its discovery.

Conversely, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and infectious Diseases, claimed that a vaccine is at least a year to a year-and-a-half away.