Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Cutout Mini Dress: ‘Denim Day’

Cindy Prado has been soaking up the sun in Miami, Florida, and the model’s latest ensemble showed off some sun-kissed skin indeed. She posted a sexy Instagram snap of herself wearing an all-denim mini dress on Sunday, March 15.

The distressed denim dress was strapless, and pulled what seemed to be a collar off her olive shoulders. The frock featured a cutout at the chest that showed off a deep V, showcasing Cindy’s ample cleavage. The dress boasted pockets on the bust and on the skirt, as well as a belt around her waist and buckles on the sleeves. The skirt barely touched her thighs, showing off her tanned, lean legs. Tiny rips dotted the medium-wash outfit.

Cindy paired the ensemble with multiple pieces of rose gold jewelry, including earrings, multiple necklaces, and numerous rings.

She stared straight ahead at the camera, giving the lens a “come hither” stare. As she leaned against a wooden, circular table, she arched her back and popped one hip out, giving her fans a view of her curves and hourglass figure.

Her light brown hair was deeply parted, and blond highlights framed her face. Her tresses cascaded down her shoulder in waves, with a lock of her hair tucked behind one ear.

Her makeup palette was done in shimmering golds and browns. Her lashes curled close to her brow bone and her eyeliner winged out, giving a cat-eye effect. Her cheeks were dusted with bronzer, making her cheekbones stand out. She wore frosty white highlighter on the bridge of her nose. Her lips were painted with a rosy pink gloss.

Cindy’s 1.2 million followers flocked to the comments section to tell the model how much they loved her all-denim look.

“Denim stunner,” one user wrote, adding three flame emoji.

“You take my breath away,” said a second fan, who included several heart-eye emoji.

Others noted that this post was just one among all of her beautiful content.

“Amazing as always babe,” complimented a third follower.

“You are so beautiful as always Cindy,” gushed a fourth user.

As of press time, the photo racked up more than 10,000 likes and 220 comments and counting.

Cindy previously shared another sultry Instagram post of herself, this time several snapshots of herself emerging from the ocean in a wraparound orange bikini.

The model showed off her bronzed skin in the Instagram set, and the bright bikini stood out among the bright blue sky and green waters.