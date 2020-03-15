Anita Herbert Rocks Black Sports Bra And Red Shorts For At-Home Workout Demonstration

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert shared a home workout with her over 2 million Instagram followers in the latest video series on her page. In the shared clips, Anita rocked a black sports bra and red shorts that featured ruching down the center at the back detail which helped to emphasize her pert posterior.

The model started the workout with a set of dumbell squat holds into “Arnold” presses. In her caption, she recommended doing 10 reps of these. In the second video she combined standard squats with squat jumps and in the third clip, she added dumbbell front raises to the exercise. She nixed squats in the fourth video and did some bent-over reverse-flys into front raises instead. She went back to doing squats jumps in the fifth clip and added two front punches to the exercise every time she landed.

In the caption, Anita promoted her upcoming paid workout challenge and told fans that it contained both at home and gym workouts. Anyone who signs up for the program will be able to switch between both types of exercises, she added, an important feature now that gyms are closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Anita stressed that the home workouts will help participants not lose any of their gains if their gym shuts its doors temporarily.

In the comments section, some fans expressed their appreciation for the at-home workout demonstration and for the fact that these types of exercises will be included in her fitness challenge.

“I am sooo excited,” one Instagram user wrote before adding a trio of heart-eye emoji to the comment.”Nothing will stop us! We all will rock with the home workout.”

“Awesome @anita_herbert,” a second Instagram user added. “So happy for the home workouts. I can mix them with most of the gym workout plans & do the exercises in my little home gym…Ready to smash it with #levelupchallenge.”

” Already did the Monday home workout yesterday to try it out…. sooo sore today!!!” a third commenter wrote. “Anita ur workouts are amazing!!! Thank u!!!”

And a fourth supporter vouched for the difficulty of the workout that Anita shared.

“This is hard as hell,” they wrote. “You are amazing.”

This isn’t the first time that Anita has shared a workout that can be done at home. In a previous post, she used a resistance band to train her legs and glutes.

The clip has been liked more than 40,000 times and more than 600 Instagram users have commented on it.