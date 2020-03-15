Whitney Johns Sizzles In A Skintight, Animal-Print Dress On Instagram

American fitness model Whitney Johns, who is popular on Instagram for her amazing body as well as her incredible sense of style, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 15, the brunette beauty could be seen rocking a skintight, leopard-print dress that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique, particularly her derriere and small waist. That’s not all, but the skimpy outfit also enabled her to show off her well-toned legs and her bare, smooth back.

Staying true to her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sun-kissed skin tone. She opted for a terracotta shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. Whitney finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and strobing all across her face for an illuminating look. The stunner also had her manicured nails painted with a red polish.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves and side-swept it to pull off a very chic look. In terms of accessories, the hottie opted for a pair of star-shaped drop earrings.

To pose for the snap, she stood on the staircase of her home with her back turned toward the camera. She lifted one of her legs, lifted her chin, parted her lips, and seductively gazed into the camera.

In the caption, she wrote that she doesn’t mean to show off but she is coping with the COVID-19 situation well because she had mastered the art of social distancing even before the pandemic occurred. She then informed her fans that her outfit was from the online retailer, Wolf & Sage, and tagged her photographer, Ashlee K, in the post to give credits.

Within an hour of having been posted, Whitney’s snap amassed more than 4,000 likes and above 130 comments in which fans and followers not only praised her for her amazing figure but they also agreed with her caption.

“Me too. I did social distancing way before it was cool. Lol,” one of her fans shared his experience.

“You have beautiful, incredible legs,” another user chimed in.

“You are looking absolutely sensational. Love it,” a third admirer remarked on the model’s beauty.

Other fans used words and phrases like “wonderful,” “my dream girl,” and “you’re spectacular,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from Whitney’s regular fans, the snap was also liked by many other models, including Nicola Weitrova and Krista Kemp.