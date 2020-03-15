Lele Pons Displays Cleavage In Blue Bra As She Shows Off New Hair Color

Internet sensation Lele Pons brightened up her fans’ social media feed on Sunday, March 15, after she shared several sexy snapshots of herself showing off her new hair color. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 39.5 million followers, and it caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of fans within minutes.

The model, who is from Venezuela, was front-and-center in the slideshow, which consisted of four photos, as she sat indoors on a beige carpet and in a salon chair. She switched between sultry and playful poses as she rocked a full face of makeup that included a flawless application of foundation, a fuchsia-colored lipstick, a dark smoky eye and sculpted eyebrows. The stunner’s hair, which cascaded down to her chest, was styled in waves and dyed in a vibrant blue color with gray highlights. However, it was Lele’s perfect physique that demanded most of the attention in the shots as she put her curves on full display in a blue bra and gray sweatpants.

The bright undergarment, which featured two straps that went over Lele’s shoulders, looked to be made out of satin. The tanned hottie drew further attention to her full-figured assets as she spilled out of the bra, exposing plenty of cleavage.

Lele paired the intimate top with a pair of long gray sweatpants that went down to her ankles. The athletic garment was not skintight but it still managed to showcase Lele’s curvy hips. The pants also featured an elastic waistband that helped to highlight the model’s tiny midriff.

Lele did not accessorize the look as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

In the post’s caption, the beauty detailed that her hair, which was only just dyed, was styled by Bambi, a hairstylist based in Los Angeles, California. She also noted that her makeup was done by Lou Flores.

The slideshow was met with instant approval from Lele’s many fans as it garnered more than a staggering 700,000 likes in the first half-hour of going live. More than 10,000 fans also took to the comments section to voice their praise and support for the social media star’s new hair color and tight figure.

“Oh my god, I want to do it now too,” one user commented, referring to Lele’s bold hair color.

“Wow you look so pretty,” a second user added.

“Babe you are always so beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Lele is no stranger to displaying her killer curves on social media. On December 21, the model showed off plenty of her cleavage in a daring swimsuit with a large cut-out in the middle as she posed in the snow, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 2.7 million likes.