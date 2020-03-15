Laurence Bédard Flaunts Pert Derriere In Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

The Canadian model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, March 15, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the 26-year-old stunner standing on a tiled floor in front of a black door. Laurence struck a seductive pose by placing one of her hands on her hips and facing away from the photographer. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, as she smiled sweetly.

The model flaunted her fit physique in a red, figure-hugging mini dress from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The feminine ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her pert derriere and long, lean legs were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. The Quebec native completed the sultry outfit with a pair of black ankle-strap heels.

The blond beauty wore her honey-colored hair in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. She made her skin look absolutely radiant by applying glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. The look also featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her nails were painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement to Fashion Nova.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“Out of the thousands of [Instagram] models I have seen, you @lolobe4 are still the closest to perfection I have ever seen. You make me proud to say I am Canadian,” praised one passionate fan.

“You look gorgeous in that dress,” commented a different devotee.

“Always so beautiful and amazing,” added another Instagram user.

“She’s definitely smoking hot in that little red dress,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Some commenters also proceeded to use a trail of fire and heart emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the tattooed bombshell has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she uploaded a provocative photo, in which she wore a tiny metallic two-piece while on a beach. That post has been liked over 95,000 times since it was shared.