‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s’ Cast Reunion Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Season 12 reunion has postponed production due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Inquisitr previously reported that many television shows and films have halted shooting as a way to keep staff as safe as possible. The Sun reports that RHOA‘s much-anticipated cast reunion has also delayed shooting for a later date. The news was confirmed by the show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen. Cohen stated that the show would be postponed after a fan inquired about the reunion on Twitter. The person asked the Bravo boss if the reunion was canceled indefinitely or just postponed until the coast is clear.

“Postponed! Omg we all need something to look forward to. And you will get it!” Cohen replied to the fan’s question.

Cohen didn’t share when the reunion would begin taping, as many shows have scrapped production indefinitely. One of the shows includes Cohen’s own late-night series, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. His talk fest has been suspended due to the coronavirus as well. Cohen shared earlier this week that there will be no new episodes, as he wants to protect the staff of WWHL from being exposed.

Another Bravo series, Real Housewives of New Jersey, is also taking a hit as more concerns surrounding the coronavirus occur. The series has postponed taping for Season 11 until it is safe to begin production again. Like WWHL and RHOA, the production team is focused on the safety of its crew.

The cancellation of the RHOA reunion upset many of its fans on social media. Several of the show’s supporters took to Twitter to express their grief over the reunion possibly not happening this year. For fans of the series, the wrap-up is something they look forward to at the end of every season.

“This virus really got the reunion postponed? Where is the vaccine people?” one person asked.

“Andy Cohen needs to give us a Skype reunion,” a second commenter suggested.

“EXCUSE ME WHAT DO YOU MEAN #RHOA REUNION IS POSTPONED? This is unbecoming. The audacity,” a third Twitter user wrote.

Season 12 of RHOA has been buzzed about over the past few weeks. Viewers have been watching as the ladies have had their altercations with one another. One of the show’s main stars, NeNe Leakes, even teased the reunion weeks before it was delayed. The show’s self-proclaimed OG planned to tear “the house down” while confronting many of the cast members she argued with throughout the season. Leakes currently has beef with Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille. Her main nemesis this season, however, has been Kenya Moore.