Donald Trump’s Presidency Is In ‘Slow-Motion Collapse’ Due To Coronavirus, MSNBC Contributor Says

During a Sunday morning appearance on MSNBC, former New York Times editor Howell Raines spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on Donald Trump‘s presidency. As reported by Raw Story, Raines told Ali Velshi that the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19, which has come under a great deal of scrutiny, will be the cause of the president’s downfall.

At one point, Velshi claimed that Trump has made the focus of his coronavirus discussions the notion that the purported “media hype” surrounding the virus is part of a “Democratic hoax” to undermine his re-election.

“What in your esteemed opinion has the role of the media been in this whole thing? Good or bad?” Velshi asked.

“I think on balance, much better than that of the federal government and the president,” Raines replied. ”

“I think there’s been a calm, systemic approach to the coverage. Contrast with the fact that we are in a crisis where there’s no central planning and the president has become an uncertain trumpet.”

Raines highlighted that Trump has never experienced a great deal of popularity in a “personal sense,” pointing to his mid-40s popularity in terms of polling numbers

“I think we’re seeing the slow-motion collapse of an ad hoc presidency in terms of Trump’s leadership,” he added.

(HARD DATA) If a single graphic can tell the story of Trump's failures as a leader during the coronavirus outbreak, it's this one. pic.twitter.com/CUJTxzmwrp — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

Raines isn’t the only one to suggest that Trump’s coronavirus response is a danger to his presidency. Writing for Foreign Policy, Michael Hirsh argues that the many “defining attributes of his presidency” are now “flying back in his face” and threatening his chances of re-election. According to Hirsh the biggest threat to Trump’s presidency is the declining U.S. economy, which Trump has regularly touted as one of his crowning achievements. Now, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Hirsh notes that it’s likely that both the U.S. and countries such as Europe and China will experience massive slowing.

Hirsh claims that former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner who has painted himself as a safe, middle-of-the-road candidate, is now looking more appealing to Americans amid Trump’s allegedly fumbled coronavirus response.

As Trump continues to face criticism for his handling of the crisis, The Inquisitr reported that there is the possibility he will use the event to cancel the 2020 elections. The theory was floated by Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a Yale University psychiatrist who has frequently been critical of Trump’s mental state and the purported danger it poses of the United States.

According to Lee, Trump won’t just try to cancel the elections but also blame the many deaths resulting from the virus on former President Barack Obama.