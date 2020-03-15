Newt Gingrich Urges U.S. To ‘Act Big’ And ‘Act Now’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

Newt Gingrich, who served as the United States Speaker of the House in the late 1990s, recently urged the United States to “act big” and “act now.” A Republican, Gingrich, who is living abroad in Italy with his wife Callista, recently wrote an editorial for Newsweek detailing his experiences while living there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down the country.

Gingrich noted that the strong measures that Italy took to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus have caused some significant economic challenges since everything aside from grocery stores, pharmacies, and specific factories is closed. The former Speaker reported that the streets are nearly empty, which seems shocking, but he insisted that the situation in Italy is not an overreaction.

Number two airports in Italy’s largest cities are closed, and those that remain open area almost empty with minimal travel happening. Gingrich praised President Donald Trump for deciding to stop travel from China and further restrict travel from Europe as the global situation unfolded.

After praising the steps that the president and Vice President Mike Pence have taken during the situation, Gingrich also insisted that for a pandemic, it is far better to be over-prepared than underprepared. He explained that Italy had the largest elderly population, which caused the virus to hit its residents especially hard. Still, the Speaker also told why the U.S. also has a vulnerable population because of the large number of homeless people in the country’s large cities.

“We should be planning for a worst-case pandemic and using the kind of intensity of implementation which served us so well in World War II. Getting enough ventilators, masks, intensive care units, treatment medications and aggressive community-wide testing are the minimum steps to saving lives and stopping the pandemic.”

Gingrich urged the vice president’s task force to create a group that prepares for the possible worst-case scenario in the U.S. with the goal of smothering the pandemic to help minimize its impact in the country. Plus, he warned that leaders must also prepare to mitigate the economic impact that COVID-19 will have in the country as well as the world.

He noted that President Trump and other leaders “have to recognize that we may need to grow strongly enough to help pull Europe out of a deep recession by this fall. We can’t just think about what is happening economically in the United States. A collapsing Europe would have huge impact on the entire world economy, including America.”

In that vein, Gingrich recommended an economic growth strategy instead of stimulus or recovery packages from the U.S. government. He urged Congress to stay in session until it creates and passes the type of program the country needs.