Jessica Chastain Wears A Dress In A Bath, Gets Naked In Bed: ‘Am I Doing This Home Quarantine Thing Right?’

Jessica Chastain is handling the coronavirus pandemic as best she can under quarantine while entertaining others faced with the same situation. In a series of three pinup-style photos shared on Sunday with her 3 million Instagram followers, the famous redhead shared her salacious solutions for riding out the worldwide epidemic.

In the first saucy shot, the 42-year-old star rocked a sexy blue dress in a look that indicated she had fallen into a bathtub filled with bubbly water. Jessica seemed oblivious to how she ended up there as she casually drank from the faucet while lying on her back with her legs akimbo. One foot, which rocked a black stiletto, was up in the air as Jessica grabbed onto the corner of the tub to keep from submerging.

After that, the camera captured another comedic shot featuring the fun-loving thespian as she lay on her stomach while garbed in another pair of high heels and nothing else. Indeed, the mother of one was stark naked as she rocked the strappy shoes while she talked on a black rotary phone. As she posed, Jessica was strategically covered by crisp white sheets.

In the third shot of the social media pack, Jessica was also in bed, but this time she wore a leopard print bra and a casual beige jacket that slid off her pale shoulder as she peered into the lens with a sultry stare. The Zero Dark Thirty star’s long red hair had been pinned up on top of her head and she wore a face full of makeup for the photo, with applications featuring black winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick.

Jessica’s three-photo set was tagged with British GQ and German photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Jessica’s funny yet risque post earned the actress’ Instagram account a rush of interest. Within two hours of going live, the update earned nearly 157,000 likes — including one like from dancer Julianne Hough –.and more than 2,400 comments.

“Wow absolutely wow…..I need to do quarantine with you,” remarked one fan, who added a string of three heart-eye face emoji.

“Oh yeah you’re doing it perfectly! Wish I was there with you,” stated a second admirer.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL AND HOTTEST WOMAN WOW,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“OMG SO SEXY,” shouted a fourth follower, who added a string of four heart-eye face emoji.

Jessica likes to share entertaining Instagram messages, as she did on Sunday. She also likes to appear on social media to spread the word about various holidays.

Last month, the affable celebrity took the time to tell her followers she was celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day. In the post, Jessica rocked a blue jacket with a t-shirt underneath that read “love to all” in a number of colors and in multiple rows that created an arch resembling a rainbow, according to The Inquisitr.