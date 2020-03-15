Travis Scott Is Reportedly ‘Concerned’ For Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Travis Scott is reportedly doing everything he can to be there for Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The news surrounding the outbreak has caused several corporations, tours and festivals to either postpone or cancel scheduled events altogether. According to Hollywood Life, multiple locations — including schools and libraries — have shut down in Calabasas as a way to prevent spreading the virus. The outbreak has reportedly made the “SICKO Mode” rapper consider the health of his reported girlfriend and 2-year-old child.

“Of course Travis is concerned about Kylie and Stormi’s health and wellbeing,” a source shared with the outlet. “He is constantly with them whenever possible and always checking on them when he can’t be there to make sure they’re staying safe and doing ok. He knows Kylie is more than capable of taking care of herself and watching over Stormi when he can’t be there, but as Stormi’s dad it’s only in his nature that he wants to be there at all times to make sure she’s completely protected.”

Fans of the Kylie Cosmetics founder will know that she and her baby girl seemed to be joined at the hip. As far as the mother-daughter duo’s health is concerned, they are seemingly in good spirits. Jenner posted on her Instagram stories on Saturday, March 14, that she and Stormi are continuing to have fun together despite new cases of the virus coming to light. Jenner recorded Stormi walking outside while looking cozy in a pink sweatsuit. The toddler even had a matching beanie on as she enjoyed her time with her mom. Stormi was recorded by Jenner and was seen laughing at her own reflection.

Scott’s concern for Jenner and Stormi comes one week after the couple reportedly found their way back to each other. While they had remained the best of friends after their September 2019 breakup, they have allegedly become romantically involved with one another again. The two are reportedly trying to figure out what their relationship is now that they’ve had time apart. They have also reportedly decided not to put a label on their relationship for the time being.

Although they may not officially be together, the pair have always been able to see eye-to-eye when it comes to Stormi. Their baby girl is reportedly a large part of their bond. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Grammy nominee talk “every day” to discuss issues regarding Stormi.