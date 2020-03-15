Sara Underwood Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging Plaid Jumpsuit

The model looked stunning in her low-cut ensemble.

On Sunday, March 15, American model Sara Underwood drove fans wild by sharing a series of tantalizing snaps on Instagram.

The photos show the stunner posing in front of numerous trees and a large cabin. The former Playboy Playmate sizzled in a plunging, plaid jumpsuit from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The ensemble’s deep neckline showcased her ample cleavage, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, the jumpsuit’s belt accentuated her slender waist. Sara accessorized the cozy look with a black beanie and a pair of distressed black boots.

The blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, a light coat of mascara, and peachy nude lipstick.

In the first image, the 35-year-old stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She clasped her hands together as she looked off into the distance. Sara altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the camera, showing off her round bottom. She placed one of her hands against her face, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company and stating that the jumpsuit flattered her pert derriere.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Quite a few of Sara’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Stunning [jumpsuit], but [you] make it look absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“Loving the jumpsuit so freaking cute,” added a different devotee.

“You are so crazy cute,” said another commenter.

“This is an awesome outfit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire and heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Sara has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy white string bikini while rinsing off under an outdoor shower. That provocative post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.