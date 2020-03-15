Romee Strijd Wears Nothing, Wraps A Towel Around Her Body In New Instagram Snap

Dutch model Romee Strijd, who rose to fame after becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel, recently took to her Instagram account and treated her fans to a new hot snap.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing nothing except for a white towel wrapped around her body. As a result, she flashed a glimpse of her cleavage and also exposed one of her legs to pull off a very sexy look.

For the snap, Romee opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural and simple. Her makeup application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blush, nude eyeshadow, a slick of gloss that accentuated her luscious lips, and defined eyebrows. She also had perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish.

The European beauty wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her decolletage and shoulders. To ramp up the glamour, the stunner accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings and a few gold rings

To strike a pose, the hottie could be seen sitting in a bathroom. She kept a hand over her chest to keep her towel intact, tilted her head, touched her face and sexily gazed into the camera. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the model’s hometown of Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Romee included a long, meaningful caption with the picture, in which she wrote about the ongoing COVID-19 situation and how self-isolation and social distancing have become more important than ever before.

She urged her fans to follow precautionary measures, adding that they are necessary not only for one’s own protection but also for the sake of one’s family and loved ones. She reminded her fans to avoid traveling unnecessarily, stay at home as much as possible, and take time out to reconnect with themselves.

In the end, she emphasized the importance of collective action and added that containing the virus is only possible if everyone pledges to do it together.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the snap garnered more than 104,000 likes and above 440 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model but they also appreciated her message.

“You are so cute, my baby doll. Stay home and stay safe,” one of her fans wrote to show his concern for the model.

“Looking so beautiful! Well said. We have to protect ourselves and others,” another user chimed in.

“Good afternoon, babe. This pic is beautiful and sexy!” a third follower remarked.

The snap was also liked by many of Romee’s fellow models and influencers, including Gizele Oliveira, Brooks Nader, Sanne Vloet and Jessica Alba.