Fiona Barron Stuns In A Mismatched Bikini With A Ribbed Top

Fiona shared a gorgeous photo from her trip back home to Mexico.

Mexican model Fiona Barron bowled her fans over by showing off her bombshell figure in a mismatched bikini.

On Saturday, the dark-haired beauty took to Instagram to share a photo that was snapped during a visit to her home country. Fiona was pictured rocking a white ribbed bikini top that clung to her curves. The garment was a somewhat sporty style with thick straps and a low scoop neck, but an extra V-cut in the center of the bust gave it a touch of sex appeal by showing off a bit more of the model’s ample cleavage.

Fiona paired her textured top with a a pair of eye-catching bottoms. They were neon pink, and the side straps were embellished with playful heart-shaped accents. The visible gold heart on her left side was positioned over her hip bone, and the waist of her bottoms slightly dipped down to expose a large swatch of her flat stomach. The natural stunner was also showing off her curvy hips, shapely thighs, and tiny waist.

Fiona was wearing her long, dark tresses with a deep side part that exposed the tiny stud earrings in her left ear. Her beauty look included eye shadow in earthy tones, a dark nude lip, and contour on her cheeks.

Fiona was sitting on a pink towel, and she was leaning back on her hands to provide a better view of her enviable hourglass figure. Her photo was snapped on a gorgeous beach with deep sand that the bright sunlight was making blindingly white. However, Fiona was avoiding the sun’s beaming rays by lounging in the shade.

The model had a refreshing beverage beside her. It was in a mason jar that contained a few lime slices. Fiona looked relaxed and at peace as she took in her serene surroundings. She geotagged her location as Anémona de Mar Beach in Mexico, where she has been visiting family.

As of this writing, Fiona’s photo has received over 54,000 likes. Her bathing suit bottoms were a big hit with her followers, and she answered one fan’s query about them by revealing that they’re from Lolli Swim. She also revealed that her drink was lemonade with fresh mint.

Many fans also advised Fiona to stay safe when she leaves Mexico.

“Beautiful as always. Safe travels!” read one response to her post.

“Nice post. Stay safe when you get back to LA,” another fan wrote.

“Stay safe babe especially if you travel a lot,” a third commenter remarked.

A few days ago, Fiona shared another stunning snapshot from her trip. She was pictured rocking a blue bikini from PrettyLittleThing.