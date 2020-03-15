Gwyneth Paltrow Faces Backlash For Post About Her $1,000 Outfit During Coronavirus Pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow makes a living with her health-focused Goop brand, so when she posted an image wearing a $1,000 outfit on her Goop Instagram page, fans weren’t happy.

In the now-deleted post, Paltrow poses in a white button-up shirt, a khaki skirt, white sneakers with a black ribbon, and a pair of black glasses. As Page Six reports, the entire ensemble would cost buyers about a grand to buy. The post was captioned saying that Paltrow wears G.Label clothing most days, referring to the Oscar winner’s own brand. It added that she also enjoys wearing sneakers, urging people to check out their sneaker guide on the website.

The G.Label skirt cost about $450, while her sneakers by Alexandre Birman sell for $425. The shirt was uncredited.

Right away, followers commented on the post, which many felt was irresponsible given the fact that Paltrow has such a large health-focused platform to address the biggest health crisis facing the country today.

“I think it’s irresponsible to post this as a world-wide pandemic is going on. You have a great platform around health. Now would be the time to expand on it,” said one person.

“Come on goop, when you said GP, I thought at first you were referring to Dr. Please use your platform in a more sensitive way,” another added. “I really don’t think it’s the time to think about buying trainers when people are struggling to buy day to day supplies. We don’t want doom and gloom, but maybe a post on boosting your immune system, staying healthy etc…”

Others chided her for her pricey clothing and said that a post about fashion is irresponsible during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Goop Instagram deleted the post and followed it up with one counseling people on how to deal with fear.

A few people continued to admonish Paltrow for her previous post, while others cheered the company for using their platform in a positive way.

Paltrow has joked about the pandemic, posting a picture of herself last month on an airplane to Paris, saying that she had already been in this move – referring to her role in the film Contagion – and advising people to wash their hands.

Other celebrities, like Drew Barrymore, have also tried to make something positive of the pandemic, posting a makeup tutorial to help ease the anxiety and improve her appearance, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The actress said that she planned to stay at home as much as possible and wanted to make more videos to connect with people digitally.