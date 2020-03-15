WWE News: Paige Discusses Possibility Of In-Ring Return

Earlier this week, rumors about Paige making a surprising return to in-ring action began swirling after it was announced that she’d be appearing on Friday Night SmackDown. In the end, though, the former WWE Diva’s Champion didn’t appear on the show. However, according to Paige, fans who were hoping that she’d be announcing her wrestling comeback might be disappointed.

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, by the way of WrestlingNewsc.co, Paige revealed that she hasn’t ruled out a return to the squared circle at some point, but confirmed that it isn’t on the cards for now.

“I think it is always a possibility one day, you can never say never. It’s not going to be any time soon. That’s mostly all I can say about it, it’s really hard because I just had a neck surgery in August. My neck is just getting healthier quicker the second time around which is crazy. I feel absolutely fantastic. We’ll see where it goes.”

Paige announced her retirement in 2018 after spending months out of action courtesy of a neck injury she received during a tag team match. Since then, she’s served as an on-air personality and manager on television, and she’s a regular pundit on WWE Backstage. She was also the subject of the wrestling biopic Fighting With My Family, in which Florence Pugh played a dramatized version of her.

However, some recent superstar returns have made fans optimistic about Paige wrestling again down the line. Daniel Bryan made an unexpected comeback in 2018 and is still featured regularly on television, while Edge took part in this year’s Royal Rumble and has a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania. Edge’s return was a huge shock to fans, as he was forced to retire in 2011 as the result of a seemingly career-ending neck injury.

It remains to be seen if Paige will follow in Edge and Bryan’s footsteps, but she has other ideas in mind for how she can contribute to the WWE product. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, she recently said that she’d love to be a General Manager for one of the company’s flagship shows. She previously occupied this role on SmackDown Live back in 2018, but she was removed from the position shortly after, as the company decided to go with the McMahon family as onscreen authority figures instead.

While Paige missed the last Friday Night SmackDown, it seems like WWE wants her to feature in some capacity again, so perhaps she’ll be given a more pivotal role moving forward.