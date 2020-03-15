Fewer Democrats Will Die Of Coronavirus, Says Ex-Republican Columnist, Due To Party Taking Preventive Measures

'Washington Post' columnist Jennifer Rubin said Sunday that due to quick actions by party leaders, there will be 'less Democrat deaths' in the coronavirus pandemic.

A new poll on Sunday showed a sharp partisan divide in American attitudes regarding the coronavirus pandemic, with Republicans largely believing that the worst of the crisis is over. But the differing beliefs of the two parties will lead to a partisan divide in who survives the outbreak as well, according to a “former Republican” political columnist, speaking on Sunday morning.

Interviewed by MSNBC host Joy Reid on Sunday, as seen in the video below on this page, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said that Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders quickly canceled political rallies, and the Democrats also “immediately started having their political figures” set public examples of how to behave during the pandemic.

The result will be “less Democrat deaths,” Rubin told Reid, “because there will be less mass gatherings.”

A lower number of such large congregations of people leads to less opportunity for the virus to spread, Rubin noted.

After initially saying that he would continue to hold the large rallies that have been the signature not only of his campaign but also of his term in the White House, Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would put a temporary halt to the rallies, according to an Associated Press report.

Rubin also said that the conservative Fox News network exhibited “a particular cruelty” to its own “core viewers,” who tend to be older Americans, by broadcasting misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak. Popular nighttime Fox News host Sean Hannity once described the pandemic as a mass media “conspiracy theory and their newest hoax.”

Trump himself has frequently appeared to downplay the risks of the outbreak, which could also endanger his core supporters. Trump receives the strongest support from voters age 65 and over, according to Pew Research data reported by ThoughtCo.

Statistics show that the virus is most deadly for older patients. While coronavirus sufferers between the ages of 40 and 49 die at a rate of only 0.4 percent, the rate goes up to 3.6 percent — nine times as many — for those between the ages of 60 and 69 years old, according to numbers compiled by BuzzFeed News.

For patients ages 70 to 79, the death rate hits 8 percent, and for those over 80 years old, the rate is 14.8 percent. In other words, coronavirus victims over the age of 80 have shown a chance of dying 37 times higher than those in the 40-49 range, according to the numbers published by BuzzFeed News.

But speaking on Fox News on Sunday morning, Republican congressional Rep. Devin Nunes of California told the network’s viewers to “stop panicking,” saying that the midst of the pandemic is “a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant. Likely you can get in easily.”