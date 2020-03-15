Dallas Cowboys Approach To Dak Prescott And Amari Cooper Will Reportedly Have To Shift Thanks To New CBA

The Dallas Cowboys might be happy about the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement, there are some negative side effects that are about to take effect. Had the new CBA not been accepted before the league’s new year began, the Cowboys could conceivably keep both Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott. The team could have given the transition tag and the franchise tag to each player.

As Adam Schefter posted on Twitter, the team could have used both tags under the CBA that was in effect, the one that was ratified back in 2011. This new one, being ratified and going into effect means the rules have changed. Cowboys fans are about to see just how good the front office is at working with its star players to get a new contract.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this weekend, there were already some rumbles Amari Cooper might be headed elsewhere. This despite the fact the receiver has previously stated he’d like to be a member of the Cowboys for the rest of his career.

There have also been rumors the talks with Dak Prescott have been progressing well. It doesn’t appear the two sides are all that far apart, but now there’s a little bit of a safety net gone. If the Cowboys can’t sign Prescott, it’s long been thought Cooper was headed out the door as well.

Not being able to make sure they are able to keep both players even if extension talks fall through changes the game for the Dallas Cowboys. They aren’t the only team that’s going to see big changes with the new CBA. Dallas is simply one of the teams that have quite a few big free agent prospects that are all going to be free agents at the same time.

While quite a few players are celebrating this new agreement, in part because they won’t be locked into their current teams the way they were under the previous CBA, there were plenty of members of the NFLPA who voted against it.

The final vote was actually quite close. Several high profile players lobbied members of the union to vote against the agreement. Now that those efforts have fallen through, it’s time for everyone in the league to see what the fallout is from this CBA. The Dallas Cowboys know there will absolutely be fallout when it comes to either Amari Cooper or Dak Prescott, or both. Now fans of the team and players will have to see just what happens now.