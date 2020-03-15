Alexa Collins Sizzles In Plunging Jumpsuit

The model looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, March 15, American model Alexa Collins shared a sizzling snap with her 848,000 Instagram followers.

The photo shows the 24-year-old beauty standing on a sidewalk with storefronts, benches, and parked cars in the background. The tan and toned model sizzled in a long-sleeved, powder blue jumpsuit from the clothing company, PrettyLittleThing. The plunging ensemble displayed Alexa’s ample cleavage, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, the jumpsuit’s tie belt cinched in Alexa’s slender waist, which allowed fans to get a better view of her fabulous figure. The social media sensation also sported a small shoulder bag and a statement ring worn on her middle finger.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The striking application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also manicured and painted white.

For the photo, Alexa posed with her shoulders back and placed one of her hands inside her pocket. She turned her head slightly to gaze at the photographer, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the bikini model appeared to acknowledge that her oversized ensemble is unlike what she normally wears. Alexa also provided additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing.

Fans seemed to adore the post, as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner’s good looks. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“ALEXA [you’re] so GORGEOUS looking and your eyes are beautiful,” said one fan.

“You are absolutely breathtaking,” added a different devotee.

Quite a few followers also noted that they felt Alexa’s baggy jumpsuit was an unexpected choice, but rather becoming on her.

“Different and amazing on you @alexacollins! Stay safe out there,” wrote a commenter.

“Something different indeed. I like it though,” agreed another Instagram user.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer typically uploads photos of herself in outfits that are a little more revealing. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her flaunting her fit physique. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by posting tantalizing pictures, in which she wore a low-cut ribbed tank top and a pair of figure-hugging jeans. That post has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.