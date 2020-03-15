WWE Rumors: Injured Superstar Set To Return To ‘Monday Night Raw’

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that WWE superstar Nia Jax has been cleared to return to action, and she’s expected to move to Friday Night SmackDown in the near future. However, in a new report published by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, by the way of Sportskeeda, she could now be moving to Monday Night Raw.

According to Meltzer, there is no telling where she’ll end up at the time of this writing, as it all depends on when and where they want to bring her back. However, at the time of this writing, he said she’s been “earmarked” for the red brand, where she previously held the Women’s Championship.

The superstar has also made her interest in returning to wrestling known in recent times. Last weekend, she tagged Vince McMahon in a Twitter post while sharing a picture of herself from a risque photo shoot. She wants the boss to know that she’s good to go, and she is looking to return sooner rather than later.

As documented by Wrestling Inc, Jax’s return has been rumored since this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but she didn’t show up. The former Raw Women’s Champion last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 35, but she had to undergo double knee surgery following the event. However, Jax has reportedly been cleared to compete again for a while, and now it’s up to the company to decide when she can return to weekly programming.

With WrestleMania 36 on the horizon, it’s possible that Jax will be brought back to participate in one of the Women’s Championship matches. While Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler has already been set in stone as the Raw Women’s Championship match, Jax could play a part in the SmackDown title match, or even be added to the Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Jax’s former partner, Tamina, has also expressed frustration with her current position in the company in recent weeks. The Women’s tag team division is still light on teams, so reforming the imposing duo of Jax and Tamina is a possibility that might be considered. However, given Jax’s long absence and credentials as a former champion, the company might also want to bring her back as a solo star who can make an impact in the main event scene.

Regardless of which brand she ends up on and how she’s used by the company, Jax’s return appears to be imminent, and she’s raring to go.