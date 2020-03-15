Orlando Bloom Says He Was Celibate For Six Months Before Dating Katy Perry

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, actor Orlando Bloom said that he was celibate for six months before he started dating his now-fiance Katy Perry. According to Us Magazine, the actor said he was not in a happy place before his decision to abstain from sex, but decided to give abstinence a try upon the advice of a friend.

“[My friend] Laird said ‘if you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.'” Bloom added that celibacy allows a person to focus on the idea of forming friendships while in social situations, rather than thinking about meeting someone just for physical attraction.

“I was suddenly like ‘oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'” The Carnival Row actor said that he initially planned on being abstinent for only three months, but then he started to notice more perks of being celibate. Bloom said that he was able to relate to women on a different level while celibate, and he also enjoyed the way he related to “the feminine within [himself].”

The actor also said that he did not look at porn or pleasure himself during his six months of celibacy, saying that he felt porn was “disruptive to [a person’s] sex life.”

Bloom them met Katy Perry at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. While the 43-year-old actor said he and Perry, 35, had met before, their meet-cute at the Golden Globes afterparty was when they “actually hung out and connected.”

The couple dated for almost three years when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed in January 2019.

“She’s very surprising. She’s witty and smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but she’s direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me.”

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Bloom and Perry are currently expecting their first child together. The “Firework” singer confirmed her pregnancy with Bloom in a recent music video for her new single, “Never Worn White.” The singer then took to Twitter, saying that she was happy to no longer have to suck her baby bump in. Despite the excitement, Perry has had to dispel rumors that their pregnancy was an accident. In an interview on March 6, the singer spoke to radio host Mikey Piff on SiriusXM, where the host asked about her pregnancy.

“Well, it wasn’t on accident,” the singer said. She added that she’s grateful for everything she’s achieved so far and that she’s been able to check a lot of her life goals off her list.