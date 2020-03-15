Charly Jordan Performs Acro Yoga In A Black Sports Bra And Holds Her Cute Pet Pooch High In The Air

Charly was celebrating the release of her single 'Blackstrap Molasses.'

Charly Jordan’s fans know that she’s a woman of many talents, and the gorgeous DJ showed off another one in her latest social media upload. In addition to being a successful model and musician, Charly is now mastering the art of acro yoga, and she’s doing it with the help of her adorable pet pooch.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old social media phenom took to Instagram to share a series of five stunning snapshots with her 2.8 million Instagram followers. In the caption of her post, Charly revealed that she was celebrating the release of her new dance track, “Blackstrap Molasses,” and her pictures were meant to serve as a thank you to the fans who have shown her latest musical endeavor so much love and support.

In all of her photos, Charly was pictured wearing the same athletic ensemble from Alo Yoga. It included a black sports bra with a cutout underneath the bust. The top was a bit longer than an average sports bra, making it look like a cross between one of the supportive garments and a tight crop top.

Charly was also sporting a pair of black sweatpants with an elastic drawstring waistband. Her comfy bottoms had cuffed ankles and pockets. She accessorized her activewear with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a gold bangle bracelet.

The blond stunner had her long hair pulled up in a high topknot, but she left two tendrils down to frame her flawless face. Her beauty look included a petal pink lip, a neutral eye shadow palette, and dark mascara.

In her first photo, Charly was pictured cuddling her adorable mini goldendoodle, Daisey. She was holding the curly-haired canine up against her chest, and her pet looked a bit camera shy. Charly, however, did not. She was was looking directly at the camera, and she had a big smile on her face.

In the three photos that followed, Charly was striking various poses beside a pool. She was pictured flaunting her washboard abs and tiny waist.

In her final photo, Charly was performing acro yoga with the help of her partner, Andrew Sealy. Andrew was lying on his back on a couch with his feet up in the air. Charly had her legs spread wide, and her thighs were positioned on top of Andrew’s feet. She was holding herself in place by wrapping her feet behind her partner’s calves. Charly was holding Daisey high up over her head.

Charly just started learning acro yoga earlier this month, and her picture is proof that she’s picking it up fast.

While Charly has proven herself capable of excelling at many different things, she has had to give up on one dream. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charly revealed that she’s always wanted to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and she’s expressed some sadness that this is no longer a possibility.