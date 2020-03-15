Dasha Mart Teases Fan & Tugs On Bikini Strings In Poolside Snaps

Russian beauty Dasha Mart gave her fans something to get excited about Sunday with her latest social media share. The beauty uploaded a set of photos to Instagram that showed her looking smoking hot in yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.

The beauty’s bikini was about as skimpy as it could get. The top featured narrow cups that barely covered her breasts. The bottoms were equally revealing, consisting of little more than a strip of fabric held around her hips with a pair of strings. She added some bling to her look with a sparkly belly piercing that drew the eye to her flat tummy.

Dasha’s update included not one, but three photos of her in the yellow two-piece swimsuit. She was outside near a swimming pool on what appeared to be a sunny day.

The first picture saw the model standing as she faced the camera. She arched her back, flaunting her voluptuous chest. The pose accentuated her slim waistline and the curve of her hips. She gave the camera a sultry look while she pulled on one string of her bikini bottoms.

The second snap showed the bombshell sitting on a lounge chair with her legs slightly spread, making her toned thighs prominent in the image. She had one arm placed across her chest, drawing attention to her cleavage. Her long, sleek hair fell over her shoulders as she wore a coy expression on her face.

In the final snapshot, Dasha was standing up while tugging on the strings of her bikini bottoms with both hands. A tattoo on the side of her upper thigh was visible, calling attention to her hip. She tilted her head while she flashed a smile.

The model wrote a lengthy caption in Russian, and most of it was about what she thought people could do to stay healthy and avoid the coronavirus. She urged people to get plenty of sleep, limit alcohol intake, take immune-building supplements and wash their hands.

Many of the replies were written in Russian. Of her English-speaking fans, a few thanked her for the advice while others raved over how pretty she looked.

“Dasha you be you. Your posts and beauty help us take our minds off the craziness of the world,” one Instagram user said.

“Pretty in yellow! Beautiful shot!” a second admirer wrote.

“You are absolutely stunning beautiful lady,” gushed a third follower.

The Miami-based model seems to be enjoying wearing bikinis lately. Earlier this month, she shared a picture in which she rocked a white bikini while enjoying some time on the beach.