Upcoming ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hints That Mike Will Take A Turn For The Worse

Mike Corbin’s Alzheimer’s story has been front and center on General Hospital over the past two years. Unfortunately, spoilers for the next couple of weeks give strong hints that things are about to get worse for Sonny and his family. It all begins the week of March 23, according to SheKnows Soaps.

The spoilers indicates that Sonny will be getting some kind of terrible news at the beginning of the week. They do not specify exactly what bad news he gets, but the speculations suggest that it’s most likely about his dad. Mike has not been doing all that well recently. Sonny pays him a visit often at Turning Woods and viewers have seen a decline in his memory lately. General Hospital fans have been bracing themselves for the day when Mike succumbs to this terrible disease.

By Thursday of that same week, Sonny will be getting an urgent call. That call could very well be about something else, considering that he is currently battling with Cyrus Renault over the territory. Many things are happening in Port Charles with lives in danger and Sonny and Jason are in the middle of it all.

Brook Lynn is desperate to perform and may have found herself the perfect audience. What will Mike think of the show?#GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @MaxGail #AmandaSetton pic.twitter.com/D0Cb62QJvy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 11, 2020

However, by Friday Mike’s name is put out there in the spoilers that says Sonny will be receiving a call specifically about his dad. Will this be the end of Mike Corbin? Or is this the point in this Alzheimer’s story that he will have absolutely no memory of his life at all?

Fans have grown to love Max Gail, who stepped into the role of Mike Corbin in 2018. He and his TV son, Maurice Benard, seemed to have quite a connection on screen and fans have embraced the father-son duo. There is expected to be some heartbreaking scenes coming up when Sonny eventually loses his dad that he has reconnected with and taken care of during his health decline.

Curtis’ Aunt Stella has also played a big part in Mike’s story. She has been the person who Sonny and Carly have turned to for help with Mike. Stella had also developed a close friendship with him. She has just gotten back to Port Charles recently, but it doesn’t look like she is sticking around much longer. However, she may just pop back up if Sonny needs her for support.

Fans will certainly be sad to see Max Gail gone from General Hospital, but it will likely happen eventually. The spoilers coming up seem to point to Mike’s decline very soon.