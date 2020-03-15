Chelsea Handler Shares Silly Post Eating Pizza In Bed With Her Dogs

Comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler recently gave her 3.8 million Instagram followers a humorous peek behind-the-scenes at her life at home with her four-legged companions.

In the snaps, Chelsea lounged in bed while wearing a skimpy black ensemble that could either have been a bra and underwear or some type of slip. Her blond locks were loose, and she had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed her meal in bed.

Chelsea sprawled out in a bed covered with crisp white linens, with an upholstered cream-colored tufted headboard behind her. In the first snap, she held a pink pizza box with a partially eaten pizza in her hand, while with her other hand she gave a bite to her dog, who was sitting in bed next to her. She flashed a smile at the camera and showed off her toned legs.

In the second snap, Chelsea had placed the pizza on the bed near her feet. Another one of her dogs joined her in the comfortable setting, and she fed that particular dog a bit of pizza while the other looked on enviously.

In the third and final snap, things got a bit more chaotic as Chelsea gave her four-legged friend wearing a blue bandana a bit of pizza while the other seemed to be sniffing at the box.

The silly snaps were shared in honor of Pi Day, as Chelsea mentioned in the caption of the post, and her fans absolutely loved the Instagram update. The post received over 55,200 likes within just 19 hours, including a like from actress Jennifer Garner.

The post also racked up 702 comments within the same time span, and many of Chelsea’s followers shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

“Thank you for blessing my feed,” one fan commented, loving the dog and pizza-filled post.

“I’ll trade my two kids for your bed and Bert and Bernice during this social distancing,” another fan added.

“Omg girl! You look amazing,” one follower commented.

“I’m literally eating pizza in bed,” another fan said, seemingly having the same idea that Chelsea had.

The comedian isn’t afraid to show a bit of skin on her Instagram page, as some of her posts demonstrate. Back in October 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Chelsea shared a snap in which she rocked just a black bra and panties. The selfie was taken in order to showcase the underwear she wore by the brand The Kit, which was donating a portion of proceeds to a worthy cause at the time Chelsea shared the photo.