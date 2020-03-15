Krissy Cela Powers Through Intense Leg Focused Workout In Blue Sports Bra And Booty Shorts For New Videos

British fitness model Krissy Cela focused on her lower body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Rocking a blue sports bra and matching booty shorts, the brunette beauty brought out a pair of barbell plates in the first video for a set of narrow squats. For this exercise, she held the weight plates at her sides as she completed her reps. In her caption, she told fans that they could use a pair of dumbbells if they don’t have access to weight plates at the moment.

Next, she tackled a set of front squats which she did while holding the weight plate with both hands in front of her chest. In the third video, she performed a set of front squats into pulses. The exercise required her to take large steps forward as she held a light barbell on her shoulders. After a couple of front squats, she transitioned into doing pulses which meant that she had to bend both legs repeatedly.

In the fourth and last clip, Krissy knocked out a set of squat step-ups with a small stool. For this exercise, she performed a wide-legged squat as she stepped onto the stool while hugging one of the weight plates. She squatted once more on the top of the stool before she stepped down.

In her caption, Krissy said that these exercises target the quadriceps, the muscle group located at the front of the thigh. She also acknowledged that lots of gyms were close because of the COVID-19 outbreak and stressed that the workout could easily be done at home with all of the modifications she suggested.

The post accumulated more than 15,000 likes in under an hour and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, Krissy’s fans gushed over her beauty and physical fitness.

“KRISSY! This outfit you’re amazing! Thank you for these quad moves!” one person wrote.

“You have the most AMAZING quads!!!” another supporter added.

But commenters also asked Krissy to focus more on home workouts because they had decided to self-isolate because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Yes please more home workouts!” a third commenter wrote. “Don’t want to lose my [peach emoji] gains while not being able to use the heavy weights at the gym.”

“Can you post more at home work outs! My gym is closed for 3 weeks because of coronavirus,” a fourth commenter requested.