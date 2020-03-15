Tammy Hembrow Soaks Up The Sun In An Itty-Bitty, Multicolored Bikini

Tammy Hembrow showed off yet another skimpy bikini look on her Instagram page this weekend that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The Australian model took to her account on Saturday to delight her 10.4 million followers with a duo of sizzling new snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The images saw the 25-year-old lounging outside — presumably by a pool — as the golden sunshine spilled over her flawless figure. A palm tree stood tall in the background of the snaps, while a gorgeous view of the blue sky and thin white clouds completed the relaxing scene.

In the first photo of the set, Tammy was captured sitting on the ground and staring down at the camera with a sultry gaze. She looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that boasted an abstract pattern in a bright color scheme of yellow, green, and blue that popped against her stunning, allover glow. The set included a skimpy top, which the babe put a unique spin on by wearing upside-down. she tied its long straps behind her neck, which created a daring scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. Its inverted triangle-shaped cups also made for quite a scene, as the style exposed a scandalous amount of underboob as well.

The blond bombshell’s matching bikini bottoms were very risque as well. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary, giving her audience a good look at her sculpted thighs. A swipe to the second photo saw Tammy standing up with her backside to the camera, revealing the garment’s dangerously cheeky thong design that left her pert derriere exposed in its entirety while also showing off her toned legs. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, Tammy added a set of dainty earrings, as well as a gold necklace that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in messy waves that partially covered her face, though she later gathered them up in a ponytail. As for her glam, the babe opted for a minimal application of makeup that showcased her stunning natural beauty.

Fans made sure to make use of the platform’s like and comment features on Tammy’s latest bikini-clad Instagram appearance. It has been double-tapped nearly 344,000 times within 17 hours of going live and has racked up more than 1,600 comments — many with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re a goddess,” one person wrote.

“That second picture is insane,” said another fan.

“Omg body goals,” commented a third admirer.

“You are so gorgeous I just fell in love with you,” a fourth fan quipped.

Tammy is no stranger to rocking revealing swimwear. Another recent addition to her feed saw her lounging at the pool in a pink-and-white tie-dye bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved popular as well, earning over 239,000 likes.