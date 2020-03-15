Sarah Houchens Bends Over A Water Fountain In A Red String Bikini: ‘Stay Hydrated’

Sarah Houchens let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram post on Saturday. The fitness model flashed her curves while encouraging her fans to stay hydrated and healthy.

In the sexy snap, Sarah rocked a teeny tiny red string bikini. The top fastened behind her back and showcased her toned arms and flat tummy. The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips while putting her round booty, killer legs, and tiny waist on full display.

The blond bombshell posed in the skimpy bathing suit as she leaned over a water fountain and prepared to take a drink. Her back was arched as she pushed her booty out in the shot. She didn’t reveal her location, although she seemed to be at a park. Some picnic tables and trees can be seen in the background. She accessorized the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Sarah’s long, golden locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder and brushed over her back.

The personal trainer appeared to rock a full face of makeup in the pic. The application included long lashes, black eyeliner, and sculpted brows. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink gloss on her lips.

Many of Sarah’s 741,000-plus followers fell in love with the photo, clicking the like button more than 18,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave the model over 270 messages.

“Wow. Absolutely stunning and those legs are gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“You’re a divine improvement of perfection,” remarked another.

“Even when you’re getting a drink of water, you are absolutely beautiful!!! You have the most beautiful buns!!!” a third social media user wrote.

“Sarah you are a delight and joy to look at. You’re stunning bikini body is almost too hot 2 handle. Love you so much, and I’ll try to stay hydrated just for you,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showcasing her curves in racy outfits such as bathing suits, lingerie, booty shorts, and sports bras.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah most recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she put her fit physique on display in a black-and-white striped bikini. The model revealed that she was forced to wear her bikini inside after canceling her travel plans due to the coronavirus outbreak. To date, that upload has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 240 comments.