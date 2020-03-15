Meagan Good Sizzles In Tight Leggings And A Neon Sports Bra

Actress Meagan Good, who has appeared in projects with comedian and actor Kevin Hart, recently shared a smoking hot double Instagram update with her 5.4 million Instagram followers. The snaps she shared were selfies that showcased her toned physique.

Meagan stood in front of a large full-body mirror with a neutral wooden frame. Several pieces of furniture were visible in the background, including a bed and a few large pillows. However, the focal point of the selfies remained Meagan’s sculpted body.

She rocked a pair of high-waisted black leggings that were so tight they almost appeared to be painted on. The waistband emphasized Meagan’s hourglass physique, and the fabric clung to her toned legs. She paired the leggings with a neon yellow sports bra that likewise hugged her curves. Meagan didn’t add a shirt over top of the sports bra, instead opting to leave her toned stomach exposed. The neckline of the sports bra was relatively high, so none of Meagan’s cleavage was on display, but it still showed off her chiselled physique.

Her hair tumbled down her shoulder in braids, and some strands obscured part of her face for the casual shot. Meagan had one hand by her side while the other held her cell phone and captured the picture. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup in the stunning selfie.

In the first snap, Meagan’s eyes were fixed on the phone itself, and in the second, she met her own gaze in the mirror.

Meagan’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 173,800 likes within just 13 hours, including a like from singer and actress Christina Milian. Many of Meagan’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post also received 1,260 comments within the same time span.

“You look amazing!” one follower commented.

“You’re so perfect,” another fan said, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“You are a fine woman,” one fan added.

“Girl you betta stop. I ain’t fall out of love with you yet for you to be doing this!” another follower commented.

Whether she’s showing off her sculpted physique in activewear or simply flaunting her beauty, Meagan’s fans always love an update from the stunner. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Meagan shared a throwback snap from a time when she had short blond hair. In the picture, she rocked a tiger-print top that showcased her incredible body, and had a beauty look that accentuated her flawless features.