60 Percent Of Republican Voters Believe Worst Of Coronavirus Pandemic Is Over, New ‘NBC News’ Poll Shows

The new poll also reveals that 81 percent of Republicans approve of how Donald Trump has handled the crisis, compared to just 13 percent of Democrats.

With 140 confirmed new cases and three deaths from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday alone, according to the statistical site Worldometers — with total deaths worldwide topping 6,000 out of more than 160,000 cases — a sizable majority of Republican voters remain unworried. They believe that the worst of the pandemic is over, according to a new poll released on Sunday.

Only 40 percent of Republicans in the new NBC News/Wall Street Journal said that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come, while 60 percent of all voters said the same thing. Among Democrats, nearly eight out of 10 — 79 percent — told the pollsters that the worst of the outbreak is yet to come.

A similar divide between Democrats and Republicans turned up when voters in the poll were asked whether they approve of Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis. While 45 percent overall said they approve of how Trump responded to the crisis — almost the same amount, 46 percent, who said that they approve of Trump’s job performance overall — a whopping 81 percent of Republicans approve of how he has dealt with the pandemic.

But a mere 13 percent of Democrats, just over one out of 10, said that they approved of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, while 43 percent of self-described Independents gave Trump a thumbs-up for his coronavirus approach.

Donald Trump enjoys broad approval from Republicans on how he has handled the coronavirus outbreak. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The more casual attitude of Republicans towards the coronavirus outbreak appears to reflect Trump’s own public statements about the pandemic, which have consistently downplayed the severity of the crisis. He claimed in late February that there were only 15 cases in the U.S. — there were 60 at the time of his comment — and that the total would be reduced to nearly zero “within a couple of days.”

He has claimed that the virus would at some point simply disappear “like a miracle,” and Trump asserted earlier this week that “nobody ever thought” that the coronavirus pandemic “would be a problem.”

But Trump himself gets much of his own information from the Fox cable network, as the fact that in 2019 he live-tweeted Fox News broadcasts 613 times — an average of 1.75 times per day — appears to illustrate. He has also reportedly developed a close, personal relationship with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

But according to a Washington Post report, Hannity himself has been a particular source of misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. Hannity has referred to the pandemic as “the mob in the media” promoting a “new conspiracy theory and their newest hoax.”

Hannity has also downplayed the impact of the virus, saying “around 100 people die every single day from car wrecks,” while the virus has killed far fewer Americans so far than car accidents.