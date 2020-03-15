Lisa Rinna Thrills Fans As She Reminds Them ‘Dancing is Not Canceled’

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star will always have dancing.

Lisa Rinna says dancing is not canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is known for her wild Instagram dance videos, took to the social media platform to post her latest gem: A dance routine to the Madonna song “Deeper and Deeper.”

In the video, the 58-year-old Bravo star, who previously thrilled fans with her dances to Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish songs, is wearing a Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt and black sweatpants as she dances around in her home gym. Rinna shakes her hips and waves her arms as she shows off her moves to the 1992 hit.

After she posted her latest Madonna dance, Rinna’s followers were all in for her house dance party. In response to the video, fans and famous friends, including designer Marc Jacobs, actress Roma Downey, and Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley posted comments and heart emoji.

“I think we need your dance videos now more than ever!!!” one fan wrote.

“Thank you Lisa Rinna for keeping us smiling,” another added.

“Love how you hang at home like the rest of us t-shirt & sweats,” a third fan chimed in.

“I’m pretty sure the CDC said watching this video cures coronavirus,” another commenter joked.

Rinna is totally in her happy place when she dances, and while there are some haters who claim she has “’70s moves,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star never lets them get her down. In fact, the more hate she gets, the more videos she seems to post, which is great news for fans that get a smile from her booty-shaking moves.

While the current coronavirus is no joke, Rinna and other celebrities are trying to make the best of things as schools, entertainment facilities, and other businesses are being closed across the country and people are starting to self-quarantine.

In addition to her Madonna dance video and announcement that her favorite pastime will never be “canceled,” the Bravo star later shared another way she is getting through this difficult period. Rinna shared a video of herself toasting with a martini, but she cheekily called it a “quarantini.”

This is not the first time Rinna shared a clip in which she was dancing to the Madonna song. Last June, the mom of two wore a black one-piece swimsuit as she moved to the Material Girl’s 1989 megahit, “Express Yourself,” in honor of L.A. Pride, according to Bravo.com.