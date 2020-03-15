Elsa Jean Stuns In A Strapless Crop Top & Pink Panties: ‘Ready To Spend Time In Bed’

Elsa Jean returned to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a smoking hot photo with her fans. The model revealed that she was ready to spend the day in bed as she went scantily clad for the post.

In the sexy snap, Elsa looked gorgeous as she sported a strapless gray crop top. The tiny shirt flaunted the model’s toned arms and abundant cleavage while putting her flat tummy and impressive abs on full display. She added a pair of pink lace panties to the ensemble, which hugged her curvy hips and showcased her thighs.

The blond bombshell sat on a bed as she lifted both of her arms over her head to run her fingers through her hair. She had her legs crossed and gave a flirty smirk into the camera.

Elsa’s long, golden locks were parted to the side and pulled up on top of her head in a messy bun. She left her bangs and a few other strands loose to frame her face.

The model also sported a natural makeup look in the shot. The application included long lashes, which were thick with black mascara, and sculpted eyebrows. She added a shimmering highlighter to her forehead, nose, and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam style with pink gloss on her lips.

Many of Elsa’s over 1.7 million followers made short work of showing their love for the snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 94,000 times within the first seven hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also went wild for the shot in the comments section, leaving over 1,300 messages for the model.

“You cant possibly get any finer,” one fan remarked.

“Omg Elsa you are so beautiful. Such a angel,” another wrote.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“I have said it before and I will say it again but it is parallel to Magic the way you manage to up each one of your last posts with whatever is to follow slash a recent theme (if you will) you are bottom line amazing, intelligent and obviously so beautiful outside and from what I can see from looking in…nvr change flawless,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa is no stranger to showcasing her enviable curves online. Earlier this month, she stunned in a black lace lingerie set that thrilled her fans. To date, that pic has raked in more than 121,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.