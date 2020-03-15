Lorenzo Brino Dead, ‘7th Heaven’ Child Star Dies At 21 After Car Crash

Lorenzo Brino, a child star of the television show 7th Heaven, has died at age 21 after a single car accident in California earlier this week.

As TMZ reported, the former child star was driving a Toyota Camry near San Bernardino in the early morning hours on Monday when he lost control and struck a pole. The identity of the victim had not been disclosed until this weekend.

Lorenzo Remembered As ‘Beautiful Soul’

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department noted in an accident report that Brino lose control of his car on Yucaipa Blvd. and 16th St., in Yucaipa, and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the car crash, friends and family have left condolences for Brino. As TMZ noted, his aunt, Janet Brino, wrote a message calling him her “dear sweet nephew” and said that his passing “left a hole in my heart.”

A friend also created a tribute video for Brino that showed the 21-year-old working out in a gym, hiking near a rocky waterfall, and hanging out with friends. The friend also left a tribute in the YouTube video’s description, saying those who knew Lorenzo were blessed to have his “beautiful soul in our lives.”

“The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what,” the friend wrote. “Rest In Peace Brother.”

Brino’s accident remains under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department major accident investigation team.

Brino And Siblings Starred On The Hit Show

Brino rose to fame on the family friendly CW show, which he starred on along with his siblings.

As TMZ noted in the story about his fatal car crash, Brino was one of a quadruplet that all appeared on the show on a rotating basis as infants.

“When Lorenzo first appeared on the show — when Annie Camden gave birth — it was one of the most-watched episodes of the series,” the report noted.

Lorenzo appeared in a total of 138 episodes between the third and eleventh seasons of the show.

Recently, 7th Heaven star Beverly Mitchell pitched an idea for a reboot of the show, but it was not clear if there was a project in the works or if Brino would have been involved.

Brino Left Show Business After 7th Heaven

Brino’s career in show business did not go on after his time on the television show. As Entertainment Weekly noted in a “Where Are They Now?” special feature, Lorenzo eventually garnered the majority of the screentime among his three siblings, but appeared to stop acting once the show ended its run in 2007.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Now in their late teens, Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino played the Camdens’ two youngest children, twins David and Sam, who were born during the series’ third season,” the report noted. “Originally, Nikolas, Lorenzo, and their two fellow quadruplet brothers played the twins, but as the babies grew up, Nikolas and Lorenzo became the official David and Sam. 7th Heaven is the last credit listed for each of them.”