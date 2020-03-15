Jessa Duggar And Daughter Ivy Jane Rock Matching Hats After Experiencing Drastic Weather Change

Jessa revealed that their knit beanies were handmade.

Jessa Duggar and Ivy Jane didn’t let a little chilly weather stop them from enjoying some fun mother-daughter time outdoors, and they had the perfect wardrobe items to wear for their outing.

On Friday, Jessa took to Instagram to share a set of two adorable family photos with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. In the snapshots, the 27-year-old Counting On star was pictured standing outside her home in Arkansas and holding her 9-month-old daughter. Jessa and Ivy Jane were wearing matching knit beanies. Their warm hats were olive green, and they were topped with fluffy white pompoms. Ivy Jane’s decorative yarn ball was a smaller version of her mother’s.

In the caption of her post, Jessa revealed that she and Ivy Jane were dressed for 40-degree weather. However, the day before their photos were taken, Jessa thought that summer had arrived. According to the mother-of-three, the previous day’s temperature had reached a sweltering 80 degrees.

Jessa’s other winter wear included a mustard yellow sweater cardigan. Ivy Jane was wearing a navy blue and white striped onesie or shirt and a cream-colored sweater cardigan.

Both of the photos that Jessa shared were selifies. In the first picture, the Duggar daughter and her baby girl were both laughing. Ivy Jane had her eyes closed, and her face was turned toward Jessa so that her forehead was resting on her mother’s cheek.

Jessa and Ivy Jane were both smiling and facing the camera in the second snapshot.

As of this writing, Jessa’s photos have garnered over 124,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One of her followers asked her where she got the adorable matching hats, and she revealed that they were handmade gifts.

“I love that first picture so much! You can see how much she loves her mom!” read one response to Jessa’s post.

“She is your little mini me!! Love those big eyes,” wrote one of the many fans of Ivy Jane’s baby blues.

“Her lashes are gorgeous! She looks so much like the boys to me, especially little Henry. You and Ben have created such an adorable little family,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“As she grows, she is going to grow to be your best friend. Looks like she’s already there,” a fourth fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivy Jane recently reached a big milestone as she continues to grow up in front of her adoring fans. The little girl is speaking already, and her proud mother shared a video of the tot saying one of her first words repeatedly: “baby.”