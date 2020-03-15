Kaley Cuoco Shares A Sweet Snap Capturing A Moment With Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco, who many fans will know from her role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, recently shared a sweet snap with her 5.8 million Instagram followers. The picture was a close-up shot that featured Kaley as well as her husband, equestrian Karl Cook.

Kaley didn’t include a geotag on her post, but her caption indicated that she was back in California, where she and Karl have their home base. Kaley rocked a dark gray sweatshirt that had a loose fit and covered up most of her toned physique. Her blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, with a few strands escaping to give her a casually tousled vibe.

Karl likewise had on a gray top, and the duo were either laying or sitting together and enjoying a silly moment. Karl had his eyes closed as he planted a kiss on Kaley’s cheek, his beard tickling her face as he leaned over. Kaley seemed to be snapping the photo, as her arms were both extended out of the frame. The blond bombshell had her eyes mostly closed as well as a huge smile graced her face.

She didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup in the sweet snap, and looked to simply be enjoying her husband’s company. None of the duo’s four-legged friends were visible in the shot, which was focused solely on them.

Kaley’s followers absolutely loved the sweet update, and the post racked up over 163,900 likes within just 12 hours, including a like from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Many of Kaley’s fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sweet snap, and the post received 619 comments within the same brief time span.

“Please do an IGTV tour of your whole house and grounds! It looks incredible!!” one fan, who wanted to see more of Kaley’s stunning home, commented.

“You two are so cute! Kisses from Brazil,” another follower said.

“I love you guys! Thank you for finding each other and making my days with your posts!!!” one fan added.

“Welcome home Kaley! I have to admit I teared up a little when you posted earlier, so happy for you and Karl. Enjoy your new home!” another follower said.

Kaley has been keeping her fans updated on her whereabouts, even doing an extra edition of her popular Instagram series Cup of Cuoco. In a recent episode, as The Inquisitr reported, Kaley showed off a new nightgown emblazoned with coffee cups and short coffee-centric phrases. Kaley’s sister, Briana Cuoco, was a guest in that episode, as she was sitting on a nearby couch while Kaley filmed.