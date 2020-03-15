Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Leaves Buckingham Palace Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The queen has altered her schedule over concern about the spread of the virus.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace. The couple reportedly moved to Windsor Castle on Thursday amid concerns about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Buckingham Palace had already announced changes to the queen’s schedule in response to the virus on Friday. The Sun reports that the couple were taken to Windsor Castle as a precaution and that plans are being made to take them to Sandringham if the situation with the virus continues to worsen. The queen is reportedly in good health, but there are those in the palace that are concerned that Elizabeth, who is 93, and Philip, who is 98, could catch the disease.

“The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world. The queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm’s way. Buckingham Palace is in the middle of London and also has a bigger staff than other estates so is deemed a much more dangerous location. There have been no specific scares or positive tests there yet but no one wants to take any chances,” a source told The Sun.

There have been more than 1,000 reported cases in the U.K. to date, as well as 21 deaths.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that changes were being made to the queen’s schedule as a sensible precaution as well as for practical reasons. Her trips to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed, and other events are reportedly being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

In addition to schedule changes, the royal family has also taken steps to model behavior designed to prevent the spread of the virus. Queen Elizabeth declined to shake hands with visiting dignitaries during a reception on Tuesday. Her son, Prince Charles, also opted to greet guests at the 2020 Prince’s Trust Awards with a Namaste greeting instead of a traditional handshake.

The Sun reports that Charles and his wife, Duchess Camila, were scheduled to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan next week, but the trip has been postponed in response to the virus.

In addressing the public about the crisis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that comparing the coronavirus to the flu was not right, because the lack of immunity made coronavirus more deadly. He also said that he had to level with the British public, and said that many more people were likely to lose loved ones prematurely before the crisis was over, according to The Guardian.