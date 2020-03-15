Chloe Saxon Sizzles In A Vibrant Purple Dress While Flaunting Her Eye-Popping Cleavage

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share yet another racy update with her loyal fans. The brunette beauty flashed all of her curves while getting steamy for the camera.

In the sexy post, Chloe looked smoking hot as she rocked a shiny, skintight purple dress. The gown boasted thin spaghetti straps and flaunted the model’s toned arms and eye-popping cleavage. The dress also hugged her curvy hips and tiny waist, and also put her legs on display. She accessorized the look with a thick gold chain around her neck and gold hoop earrings.

The bombshell sat on a bed made up with white linens. She placed her hands behind her to give fans a good look at her hourglass figure. She also wore a sultry stare expression on her face.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. Her locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and defined brows to make her eyes really stand out. The model accentuated the glam look with soft pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her face. She completed the style with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Chloe’s 650,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, and wasted no time showing their support. The post earned more than 17,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded. Fans also flocked to leave over 340 messages in the comments section.

“Wow love that beautyful [sic] dress on your beauty body. Lets go out beauty,” one fan wrote.

“Hey just dropping by to say words cant describe how beautiful you are,” remarked another.

“That dress was made for you,” a third social media user told the model.

“Flawless. You look amazing. Beautiful dress,” a fourth person stated.

The model often goes scantily clad in her online photos, delighting her fans by posing in revealing ensembles such as skimpy lingerie, bathing suits, and plunging dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she flaunted her flawless figure in a tan bra and a pair of matching panties as she posed in bed. That upload was also a popular one for the model. To date, it has racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 380 comments.