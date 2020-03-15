Hilde Osland Sizzles In Sexy Selfie Wearing Skimpy Undies

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland has kept her Instagram followers entertained with a variety of different looks this week. Yesterday, she rocked a set of figure-hugging sportswear, and on Friday she looked cute in a large t-shirt while posing in her bedroom. With her latest post on Sunday, she looked comfy, cozy and sexy a set of skimpy underwear.

Hilde wrote in the post’s caption that her white undies were from online retailer Lounge Underwear. The bra exposed a good deal of her chest, showing off her ample cleavage. The panties were a classic bikini style with a wide elastic band that also served as side straps.

The beauty’s latest post was a mirror selfie that caught her sitting on a bed. The bedspread was white, causing her bronze skin to pop — and there was plenty of skin to see. The picture captured her body from the knees up. She rested one hand on her thigh while holding her phone with her other hand. The pose gave her followers a nice look at her hourglass shape and the curve of her hips. Her flat abs and toned thighs were also on display.

Hilde tilted her head slightly and wore her wavy hair tossed over one shoulder as she gave the camera a serious look. She positioned the camera so that it did not obscure her pretty face.

As for her makeup, she framed her eyes with smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and eyeliner. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose color on her lips. She also sported a white polish on her nails. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces and gold hoop earrings.

The post was popular, as it garnered more than 35,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Many of her fans enjoyed seeing her in the underwear, and some gushed over how sexy she looked.

“Such a beautiful face… I am infatuated with your body… but your face is inspiring,” one follower wrote.

“You look very good. your beauty is charming,” a second admirer told her.

“They could not pick a better model to show off there [sic] underwear,” a third Instagram user said.

“Damn you are so gorgeous and sexy as hell,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Luckily for her followers, Hilde updates her Instagram page frequently with snapshots that show her modeling an array of clothing from retailers that include Fashion Nova, Hot Miami Styles and Bombshell Sportswear.