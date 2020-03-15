Stephanie Sanzo Trains Her Arms In Snug White Top And Red Leggings For New Weightlifting Videos

Australian fitness trainer Stephanie Sanzo trained her upper body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a snug white short-sleeved top and red leggings, the blond beauty started her workout with a set of bench presses. For this exercise, Stephanie arched her back against the bench as she lifted the weight and she recommended doing three rounds of five presses each.

Stephanie moved on to doing presses on an incline bench next before she knocked out a set of rows with a T-Bar weight. For the latter exercise, she stood over the weight as she lifted it. Then she headed over to a cable machine for a set of skull crushers. The exercise required her to lay on her back and to lift and lower the bar behind her head. Stephanie brought out a set of dumbells for the next exercise, a set of bent-over reverse flys. But the weights disappeared in the last clip so that she could complete a series of close-grip pushups.

In her caption, Stephanie encouraged her fans not to be intimidated by weight training and to focus on pushing through challenges in order to achieve the results they desire.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Stephanie’s fans showered her with praise.

“I love to see you encouraging the ladies to do bench press, one person wrote. “Such a great core exercise that many girls either don’t do or are scared of doing. So, big respect.”

Stephanie saw the comment and responded with two praying hands emoji.

But amid all of the compliments, some Instagram users had questions for the muscled mother of two. One inquisitive commenter asked why Stephanie arched her back during the bench press.

“I’m focusing on pinching my shoulder blades together, which will help avoid shoulder impingement and improve your leverage, as well as tucking my feet back, which will help ground me to the bench and improve stability,” she wrote. “This position will, therefore, create an arch in the back which isn’t detrimental as long as it’s done correctly.”

Another fan encouraged her to do more home workout videos because they’re paranoid about going to the gym because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie promised work on this, so her followers can likely expect to see that kind of content from her